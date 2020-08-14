Galesburg City Hall to close due to several COVID-19 cases

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Galesburg City Hall will be closed for at least one week after several employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, officials said starting Monday, Aug. 17, the building will be closed to the public to go through deep-cleaning and sanitation. Employees who tested positive are self-isolating at their homes.

The building is expected to reopen Monday, Aug. 24.

With the building being closed the same week that utility bills are due, penalties will not be added to August utility bills for late payments in order to also provide an opportunity for citizens to pay their utility bill at City Hall when it reopens to the public on Aug. 24, 2020.

There are several options for citizens to pay their utility bills remotely, including a drop-box located in front of City Hall, payments over the phone by calling 309-345-3663, or paying online on the City’s website.

During that time, employees will continue to be available to assist citizens remotely or by appointment. The lobby of the Galesburg Public Safety Building will continue to be open to the public Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

“We take the health of citizens and employees very seriously, and I want to assure community members that it continues to be safe to utilize City services,” said City Manager Todd Thompson.

“We are proactively being transparent while taking all possible precautionary measures to ensure that we can continue to provide necessary services to residents in a safe manner.”

