GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of people gathered at the Knox County Courthouse for the “We Won’t Go Back” rally.

The protest is a response to the overturn of Roe V. Wade. Knox County Board Member Pamela Davidson said the ruling is unjust for women across the country.

“Five males and one woman should not have made a choice for a woman, we should not go backward, we should be going forward,” said Davidson.

Karen Kampwirth, co-coordinator of the rally, said the June 24 decision raises concerns about unintended or unwanted pregnancies.

“We’re scared for what the consequences would be for girls who will have to drop out of school, who will go through a great deal of physical pain against their will and nobody should go through pain against their will,” said Kampwirth.

The rally was sponsored by United Against Hate, Galesburg P-FLAG, which is an organization that supports the LGBTQIA community, and the NAACP Galesburg branch. Michelle Dennison, a member of all three organizations, said she hopes to raise awareness of women’s rights.

“We want to let people know that we are not going to be quiet and we’re not going to stop fighting,” said Dennison.

Davidson said there’s a way that everyone can have their voices heard. “Get out and vote and change things in the ballot box,” said Davidson.