Galesburg declares snow emergency Saturday

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Galesburg declared a snow emergency at 6 a.m. Saturday.

According to a press release from the Galesburg Director of Public Works, Wayne Carl, a parking prohibition will take place on all Galesburg city streets during the snow emergency.

Vehicles parked on city streets during this time will be subject to towing. The parking prohibition will last until all streets are cleared.

More information about the snow emergency is available on the City of Galesburg’s website.