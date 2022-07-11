ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg father and son, Gilbert Dean Bicknell, 53, and Michael Gilbert Dean Bicknell, 28, were sentenced to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Father Gilbert Bicknell was sentenced to 156 months, while his son Michael Bicknell was sentenced to 165 months. Both sentences will be followed by a five-year term of supervised release.

At the July 7 trial, the government presented evidence that demonstrated that Michael Bicknell and Gilbert Bicknell were working together in early 2020 to procure kilograms of methamphetamine for distribution in the Galesburg, Illinois, area.

The statutory penalties for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine are 10 years to life imprisonment and a maximum lifetime term of supervised release.

Both men pleaded guilty.