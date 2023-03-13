GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Fire Department responded to two fires, one at 750 E South St. and the other at 741 Monmouth Blvd. Friday.

According to a press release, both incidents happened after 8 p.m. on March 10.

At the South Street fire, fire crews located a small fire in the basement of a residence. All the home’s residences were evacuated before crews arrived on the scene.

The fire was contained in the basement, which sustained heavy fire damage. The interior of the home suffered minor smoke damage. The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damages.

At the Monmouth Boulevard fire, crews observed a large garage fire at the rear of the residence upon arrival. The fire was contained in the detached garage.

The fire caused an estimated $18,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported at either fire.