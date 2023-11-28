GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg fire department responded to a fire at Harley’s Pub and Reception Hall at 2243 Grand Ave. on Tuesday.

According to Justin Moffitt with the Galesburg Fire Department, the call came in at approximately 8:38 a.m. 14 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters blocked traffic in the area until they left the scene at approximately 10:10 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The total amount of damage caused is unknown at this time, but Moffitt said it caused significant damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.