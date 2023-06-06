GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Three Galesburg Fire Department Stations responded to a fire at 721 Peck St. Monday.

According to a City of Galesburg press release, upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the eaves and fire coming from the window in the rear of the residence.

Due to extreme heat and fire conditions, firefighters had to temporarily withdraw from the residence and then worked to extinguish the fire from the outside of the residence, until they could reenter the home and extinguish the fire.

Firefighters did not locate any residence in the home at the time of the fire.

The fire caused heavy fire damage to the basement, kitchen and a second-floor room. The home also experienced heavy smoke and water damage. The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damages.

This fire remains under investigation by Galesburg Fire Investigators