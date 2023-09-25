GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Fire Department responded to two fires Sunday.

According to a City of Galesburg news release, they responded to a vehicle fire near Kellogg and Mary Streets at approximately 8:22 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames in the rear driver’s side and the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The vehicle was considered a total loss.

The fire caused an estimated $13,000 in damages. No injuries were reported.

It was determined that the fire was set intentionally, and the incident remains under investigation by Galesburg fire and police investigators.

The second fire took place at a home near Whitesboro and Hancock Streets at approximately 4:28 p.m. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from a basement window and an open doorway.

A passerby managed to rescue two dogs from the residence before fire crews arrived.

The home’s basement suffered smoke and fire damage, and the rest of the home suffered heavy smoke and water damage.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damages, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional.