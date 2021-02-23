Galesburg Fire Department’s Local 555 raises more than $15,000 through virtual ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Galesburg Fire Department’s Local 555 pushed past pandemic restrictions last year to raise $15,460. The money benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

The first responder crew launched the virtual Fill the Boot Campaign to abide by social distancing guidelines. Galesburg’s Fire association said 26 local families in Knox County receive services from MDA.

“Galesburg Firefighters have once again shown their immense dedication and care for MDA’s families during their 2020 Fill the Boot,” said Development Director, Kelsey Tomko. “Their 2020 Fill the Boot was a success, and we’re so grateful for the generosity of those in the community who have helped support MDA’s mission again this year.”

It’s now on to year 67. 2021 virtual donations can be made here: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/GalesburgFireLocal555