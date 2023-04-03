GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 120 E North St. early Monday morning.

According to a Galesburg fire press release, all three stations and 11 personnel on duty responded to the call.

Heavy smoke and flames engulfed the two-story home in extreme heat, forcing firefighters back.

The intensity of the heat caused the fire to extend to the structures on the East, West and South sides of the home. Fire crews were sent out to search for residents.

An emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was initiated to assist. The Knoxville Fire Department was also called for mutual aid.

A total of 20 Galesburg and six Knoxville firefighters were on the scene before it was extinguished.

The home at 120 E. North St. collapsed and is a total loss. A metal framed structure at 245 N. Cherry St. is considered a total loss. Fire also destroyed multiple vehicles that were nearby along with an RV.

One Galesburg Firefighter was transported by a Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Unit to OSF St. Mary’s Hospital with burns to his hand and face. He was treated and released. No other injuries are reported.

The fire is still under investigation by Galesburg Fire Investigators.