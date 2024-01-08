GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire at a Galesburg apartment complex appears to have been intentionally set, according to the city’s fire department.

Galesburg firefighters were called to a building in the Sandburg Apartment complex in the 600 block of Home Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found four people trapped on a second-floor balcony.

One crew used ladders to rescue the people on that balcony, while another found a person inside an apartment that was filled with smoke and fire, the department said.

The fire, which was in a second-floor apartment, was quickly put out. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be intentional. The case is still under investigation by Galesburg fire investigators in cooperation with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.