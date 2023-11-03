GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Fire Department reported they put out two house fires, one Thursday night and one Friday morning.

According to a departmental news release, the first fire occurred near Arnold and Main Street at approximately 10:22 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming out of the eves and the rear of the residence. Crews quickly entered the rear of the residence and extinguished the fire.

There was no one home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The fire caused smoke damage throughout the home. The damage estimates were at $15,000.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional.

Firefighters responded to a second fire several hours later at 6:09 a.m. Friday, near Yates and Willard Streets.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the front door and rear of the residence and worked to quickly extinguish the fire.

No residents were in the home at the time of the fire. A dog was reported to be possibly missing, but it was located safely outside the residence. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused extensive fire and smoke damage throughout the main floor. It caused an estimated $41,000 in damages. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined and remains under investigation.