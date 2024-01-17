GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire late Tuesday night caused about $15,000 in damage to a Galesburg home but neither the person or the two cats who lived there were injured.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of West Losey Street, where they found a house with fire coming from the front porch on the east side of the house. The house is located near the intersection with North Henderson Street and near a credit union and an auto parts store.

The fire was quickly put out. The two cats were found inside the house and the sole occupant was found outside the house when firefighters arrived.

An emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage to the city and relieve fire crews that were working in the sub-zero temperatures.

The outside of the house sustained heavy fire damage, and the first floor had moderate smoke damage throughout. Investigators with the Galesburg Fire Department ruled the cause of the fire as unintentional.