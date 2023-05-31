GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire Tuesday afternoon called out all 11 Galesburg firefighters and had alarms at all three stations, the city said.

According to a Galesburg Fire Department news release, the call came in around 12:47 p.m. to respond to 1416 Rona Drive. When they arrived, crews saw smoke coming from the home, the department said.

A person who lived there was outside the house when firefighters arrived. The fire was confined to the kitchen which sustained heavy fire damage. The interior of the home suffered smoke damage throughout.

No injuries were reported and the preliminary damage assessment was about $8,000, the department said.

Fire investigators determined the fire to be unintentional, due to an unattended cooking fire in the kitchen. The investigation is closed, the department said.