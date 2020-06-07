Galesburg man arrested for hate crime, yelling racial slurs

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Galesburg man is behind bars in Knox County after police say he yelled racial slurs at a couple walking down a street, then physically attacked the male Saturday night.

Galesburg Police said in a Facebook post on Sunday, Brian McLaren tried to hit the man and woman with a trash can after 11 p.m. While he was in custody, McLaren made numerous racial comments, which were recorded in the squad car video system.

The departments Facebook post ended with this statement:

“I would like to say that The Galesburg Police Department takes matters like this very seriously. There is no place for hate or violence in Galesburg. Your police department will do everything we can to serve the public and provide a safe community to live in.”

McLaren is charged with a felony hate crime.

He remains in custody waiting for a bond hearing. It’s also reported McLaren appeared to be intoxicated.

