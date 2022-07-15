GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A man in Galesburg was arrested on child pornography charges Thursday.

According to a press release from the Galesburg Police Department, an investigation started when a Galesburg resident found a suspicious recording device in their home on July 2.

Police identified 59-year-old Leonard L. Mitchell as a person of interest. After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Mitchell, for the offenses of child pornography, unauthorized video recording, and live video transmission.

Mitchell turned himself in to Galesburg police on Thursday.

He is currently being held at the Knox County Jail. His bond is set at $250,000.