GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, Knox County deputies responded to a report of criminal sexual abuse.

According to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff, David Showalter, 43, of Galesburg, was arrested on one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The release stated that as deputies responded to Showalter’s residence at 1037 Northwood Drive in Galesburg, they found two intoxicated juveniles and an adult.

This case remains under investigation.