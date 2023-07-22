GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Last week, a judge sentenced a Knox County man to 48 years in prison for attempting to kill another person last year at a Galesburg apartment building.

Brandon Wilson, 39, must serve at least 85% of his prison term for the March 2022 shooting of Walter Brown III at the Belle Isle Apartments located on North West Street in Galesburg, said State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin.

Knox County Judge Andrew Doyle said during a sentencing hearing on Thursday that Wilson had a lengthy criminal record and had shown no remorse. The sentence includes an automatic 20-year tack-on as jurors during his trial earlier this year found Wilson had used a handgun.

Evidence at his January 2023 trial indicated he was quickly identified as the shooter and arrested in Tazewell County that same day. Prosecutors used Wilson’s Facebook account as well as testimony from the victim and other people who lived at the apartment complex.

The victim’s identification of Wilson as the shooter was corroborated by Wilson’s Facebook records and Wilson’s fingerprint found on a plate of pizza at the scene of the shooting.

Wilson was found guilty of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

With credit for 504 days already served awaiting trial, Wilson could get out of prison, barring a successful appeal, in about 39 years.