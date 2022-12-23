A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg man is facing 13 years in prison on drug-related charges Wednesday.

According to a United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois press release, 39-year-old Christopher Lee Mixon was sentenced for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In April 2021, Mixon sold 41.7 grams of methamphetamine that tested 99% pure and in May 2021, Mixon sold 49.95 grams of methamphetamine that tested 90% pure.

During a search warrant of Mixon’s home, officers located found approximately 52.1 grams of methamphetamine that tested between 99% and 100% pure. Mixon admitted to selling methamphetamine weekly since December 2020.

Mixon was indicted in June 2021 and pleaded guilty in August 2022. He has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest in June 2021.

The investigation was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Western Illinois Transnational Organized Crime Task Force in conjunction with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Galesburg Police Department, and Macomb Police Department.