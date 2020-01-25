Galesburg man found hiding in wall by a canine officer

GALESBURG, Ill.– Galesburg Police Department found a man hiding inside a wall under insulation during a wellness check.

Police said they responded to 835 S Chambers on Friday to check on Heidi Nickas. It was believed 39-year-old Christopher Nickas was in the home with Heidi despite being wanted in Knox County on multiple felony warrants.

Initially, Heidi refused to allow officers into the home without a proper warrant. But after a warrant was granted, officers entered the home and canine Zeus was sent into a hole in the wall behind a dresser.

Christopher was found and was taken into custody.

Christopher suffered minor injuries to his abdomen from being bitten by the canine during the search. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries then transported to Knox County Jail.