Live Now
House managers wrapping up arguments
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Galesburg man found hiding in wall by a canine officer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GALESBURG, Ill.– Galesburg Police Department found a man hiding inside a wall under insulation during a wellness check.

Police said they responded to 835 S Chambers on Friday to check on Heidi Nickas. It was believed 39-year-old Christopher Nickas was in the home with Heidi despite being wanted in Knox County on multiple felony warrants.

Initially, Heidi refused to allow officers into the home without a proper warrant. But after a warrant was granted, officers entered the home and canine Zeus was sent into a hole in the wall behind a dresser.

Christopher was found and was taken into custody.

Christopher suffered minor injuries to his abdomen from being bitten by the canine during the search. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries then transported to Knox County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories