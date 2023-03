PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Indictments have been handed down for a man who tried to evade the police on March 3.

According to the Peoria Grand Jury, 25-year-old Deandre Deal has been indicted for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice, both are Class 4 Felonies.

Deal had been arrested after fleeing during a traffic stop, during a search firearm was found in the driver’s seat.

The arraignment date is set for March 30.