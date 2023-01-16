GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Galesburg man had to be taken to the hospital for a single gunshot wound.

According to a Galesburg Police press release, officers responded to the area of Blaine Avenue and Main Street early Monday morning for a man laying in his yard screaming that he had been shot.

Medical personnel transported the victim to St. Mary’s hospital for a single gunshot wound to the stomach.

This is still an active crime scene and officers are presently conducting an investigation. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151.