Galesburg officers honored for their actions, helping another officer during a medical emergency

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Galesburg’s mayor honored three of the city’s officers with “life-saver awards” because of their quick actions when they saved a fellow officer’s life.

Last week, Police department leaders said Officer Chris Hootman experienced a medical emergency.

That’s when Lieutenants Jason Shaw and Steffanie Cromien and Officer Dan Williams stepped in to help.

Galesburg Police Chief Russell Idle said it’s something to celebrate when officers often handle events filled with trauma and crises. Chief Idle said his department is trained for a variety of situations but says this one was personal.

“It does make it a whole different situation when it’s something that you know and someone that you have a personal relationship and that you care about. But they still were able to do it and therefore the turnout was well,” said Chief Idle.

Chief Idle said the officers involved told him they never expected this kind of recognition. He also said Officer Hootman is recovering with his family.