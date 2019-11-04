Galesburg PD arrests two men for drug possession, intent to deliver

GALESBURG, Ill. — Two Galesburg men were arrested after police issued a search warrant and found heroin and crystal meth, among other things, in a garage.

Gilbert D. Bicknell, 51, and Jay A. Murdock, 44, both of Galesburg, were arrested after officers from the Galesburg Police Department located crystal methamphetamine, heroin, firearms/ammunition, weapons, and stolen items in an unattached garage in the 400 block fo N Cedar St at approximately 6:20 a.m. Sunday.

The exterior of the garage also contained several surveillance cameras protecting the exterior of the garage with the cameras connected to televisions on the inside of the garage.

Bicknell was arrested for criminal fortification of residence/building, felon in possession/use of weapon/firearm, meth delivery/intent to deliver 5-15 grams, meth possession 5-15 grams, manufacturing/delivery heroin < 1 gram, theft / unauthorized control of stolen property < $500, and possession drug paraphernalia.

Murdock was arrested for obstructing justice.

Bicknell’s bond is set at $75,000 and Murdock’s is set at $6,500. Both are being held in the Knox County Jail.