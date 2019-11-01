Hours-long Galesburg standoff ends with no one injured, man arrested

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Galesburg Police Department said a man turned himself in after several hours of a standoff.

Galesburg officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon at approximately 2:15 a.m. Friday at the 1700 block of E Main St. Officers were able to evacuate occupants of the residence, except for a white man reported to have a handgun, making threats to harm himself, his family, and officers if they were to enter the home.

Neighbors on all sides of the residence were notified and given the opportunity to evacuate as well.

Officers, with the assistance of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, set up a perimeter around the residence. Law enforcement was able to reestablish contact with the man and at approximately 11:50 a.m., he exited the residence and turned himself in to police without further incident.

The man, later identified as 29-year-old Michael J. McCabe, was arrested for domestic battery, aggravated unlawful restraint, unlawful use of a weapon, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence

The Galesburg Police Department is continuing to investigate.