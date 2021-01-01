Galesburg PD investigating New Years Day shooting

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early hours of New Years Day 2021.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, officers responded to the 1000 block of Monroe Street, near the intersection with Harvey Street, for a report of shots fired.

Multiple victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated.

