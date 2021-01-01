GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early hours of New Years Day 2021.
At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, officers responded to the 1000 block of Monroe Street, near the intersection with Harvey Street, for a report of shots fired.
Multiple victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.
No further information is available at this time.
This story will be updated.
Latest Headlines
- Newsfeed Now: Counting down the top 10 stories of 2020, part 2
- New requirements for hospitals to post prices begin January 1
- Galesburg PD investigating New Years Day shooting
- Fieldhouse Peoria closing for 1 month
- Financial planner gives advice on how to get the best use out of second stimulus package