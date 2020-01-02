Galesburg PD looking for people wanted on arrest warrants

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a group of people wanted on arrest warrants.

Police are looking for the following seven people, all wanted for violation of probation:

Maya Foley, 40

Todd Barrick Jr., 51

Mikeala Seroka, 32

Donna Curry, 40

Christina Williams, 42

Ryan Osgood, 27

Joshua Colwell, 39

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the GPD at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044. You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.