Galesburg PD looking for people wanted on arrest warrants

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a group of people wanted on arrest warrants.
Police are looking for the following seven people, all wanted for violation of probation:
- Maya Foley, 40
- Todd Barrick Jr., 51
- Mikeala Seroka, 32
- Donna Curry, 40
- Christina Williams, 42
- Ryan Osgood, 27
- Joshua Colwell, 39
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the GPD at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044. You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.