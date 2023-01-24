(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks.

baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list.

Milly’s Pizza in the Pan in Chicago ranked #43, Pomodoro E Mozzarella in Saint Charles ranked #48, Bob’s Pizza in Chicago came in at #61, and Zazas Pizzeria in Chicago rounded out the list at #97.

Yelp’s list was determined by ranking pizza restaurants across their site using a number of factors, including volume and rating of reviews.

Check out the full list on Yelp.