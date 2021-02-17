Galesburg Police arrest suspect in deadly Valentine’s Day arson

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a man intentionally set fire to a home, police alledge.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, at approximately 12:45 a.m., the Galesburg Police Department and Galesburg Fire Department responded to a fire in the 200 block of Pine Street.

Upon arrival, a man identified as Boyd Black, 50, was found in front of the residence. He was suffering from burn injuries from being in the house, and was later transported to the hospital and subsequently sent to a burn unit.

The fire department began to fight the fire and adjacent homes were evacuated due to the home being fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was under control, the department located the body of Katrina Hainline, 60, inside.

A preliminary investigation indicated the fire was set intentionally.

After a joint investigation was conducted by the Galesburg Police Department, the Galesburg Fire Department and the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office, an arrest was made.

Donald A. Denniston, 38, has been charged with aggravated arson and first degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Feb. 17.