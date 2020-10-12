Galesburg police investigating deceased male found in water

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating a deceased male found in Cedar Fork Sunday afternoon in Galesburg.

At 8:12 a.m. Sunday Galesburg Police were called to a person down in Cedar Fork near the Bickerdyke Bridge.

Once on scene, officers found a white male down in Cedar Fork lying in the water. Police lowered themselves into Cedar Fork and found the man to be deceased.

According to police, the man was identified as William Avery, 57. Police said Avery’s family has been notified.

Illinois State Police investigators were called to the scene as well as the Galesburg Police Department Special Operations unit.

This case is still currently under investigation.

