Galesburg Police K9 to receive donated body armor

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Galesburg Police announced Friday Galesburg Police K9 Dax will receive a body armor donation.

According to a press release, the donation is coming from “Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.,” a non-profit organization that provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies around the country.

Dax’s vest donation was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Jessica Sutton of American Legion Riders Post #497. The vest will be embroidered with “In memory of Dylan Michael Beck #43”. The body armor is also U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified.

The body armor is expected to arrive in eight to 10 weeks.

The company has provided more than 4,300 vests to K9 units throughout every state in the nation. The program is open to all dogs that are at least 20-months-old and employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

More information on how to donate is available on the Vested Interest in K9s website.