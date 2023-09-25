GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Police Department located a suspect related to a recent stabbing.

According to Galesburg deputy police chief Kevin Legate, 37-year-old Jeremiah Bradfield has been taken into custody for alleged attempted first-degree murder.

Officers initially responded to the area of JB Hawks/Lucky’s Landing, 1042 N. Henderson St. at 9:12 p.m. Saturday. Officers located a victim with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to OSF St. Mary’s Hospital, and later life-flighted to OSF St. Francis in Peoria. The victim remains in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Galesburg police at (309) 343-9151.