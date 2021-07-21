Galesburg Police looking for shooting suspect

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Galesburg police are asking the public for help locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred on July 5.

According to a press release, Galesburg police responded to the shooting at approximately 11:46 p.m. near Jefferson and Union Street

An investigation by Galesburg Police led to the identification of Mario Devon Washington as a suspect in the shooting. On July 6, an arrest warrant was issued for Washington for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Galesburg police at (309)-343-9151 or Galesburg Crime Stoppers at (309)-344-0044. Tips can also be submitted at the Galesburg Crime stoppers website.