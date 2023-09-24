GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Police Department is searching for Jeremiah Bradfield, 37, who is wanted for attempted first-degree murder after he was identified as the suspect in a Saturday night stabbing.

The Galesburg police were called to JB Hawks/Lucky’s Landing, located at 1042 N. Henderson Street in Galesburg, at approximately 9:12 p.m. to respond to a disturbance.

Officers located a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken by ambulance to OSF St. Mary’s Hospital and then taken by Life Flight to OSF St. Francis in Peoria, where they remain in stable condition.

As the investigation remains ongoing, those with information are urged to contact the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151 or Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044/1-888-266-0044 or text the word “Galesburg” and the tip to 274637.