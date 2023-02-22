GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has bestowed a six-digit grant for Galesburg public transport.

According to a Galesburg press release, the money will be used to conduct a comprehensive operations analysis of the city’s public transportation system. This will include analyzing demand, conducting passenger use surveys, and assessing possible expansions.

The insights and in-depth analysis ascertained by the consultant will provide the City and IDOT with the needed information to make informed decisions, and successfully plan for the future of public transportation in Galesburg. Kraig Boynton, Transit Manager

City staff applied for the grant in 2022, with the Galesburg City Council authorizing submittal of the grant application at the March 7, 2022 City Council meeting.