GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The city will get more than $600,000 to build a walking and bike path along U.S. Route 150 that will connect with an existing path around Lake Storey, City Hall announced on Wednesday.

Galesburg received the money through a grant from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program which is administered by the Department of Transportation. The IDOT grant will cover 90% of the estimated project cost, with the city paying the remainder.

Overall, IDOT received 213 ITEP applications which asked for $337 million for this round of funding. The department selected 72 projects worth $127.9 million. ITEP focuses on expanding alternative travel options, such as walking and biking paths, as well as enhancing the quality of life in Illinois communities.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the City of Galesburg to complete the walking and biking path around Lake Storey and expand alternative transportation options,” said City Manager Gerald Smith in a news release. “We are very thankful to have been selected and look forward to seeing the completion of this project.”

In 2021, Galesburg was awarded $2 million to create a multi-use path along South Lake Storey Road. It is planned to begin constructing that section of the new path later this year. There is an existing path on the north side of Lake Storey. The 2021 ITEP grant allowed for the extension of that walking and biking path to wrap around to the south side of Lake Storey.

When this final portion of the project is completed, the path will provide a continuous recreational walking and biking path loop of 4.4 miles.