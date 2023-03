GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– The city of Galesburg is reminding citizens that public shelter options are available.

Located at 150 S. Broad St., The Galesburg Public Safety Building is open to anyone who needs shelter from the elements.

Covenant Church at 1520 Jefferson St. is also open until 8 p.m. Friday.

The winter warming shelter at Moon Towers 255 W Tompkins St. is in operation through March.