GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A person had to jump from a second-story window to escape a house fire early Thursday morning in Galesburg, the department reported.

No injuries were reported, according to the Galesburg Fire Department but the two-story house, located at 987 Mulberry St., suffered heavy smoke and fire damage on both the interior an exterior.

Firefighters responded shortly before 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, flames were coming from the home. The fire, which was in a stairwell, was quickly put out.

A damage estimate hasn’t been determined and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said.