Galesburg structure fire causes $100,000 in damage

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A structure fire at a building on the corner of North Cherry Street and East Water Street kept the Galesburg Fire Department busy Sunday night.

Three stations responded to the fire in the 100 block of North Cherry. The unit ablaze was an apartment attached to two other units and Tucker’s Printing.

Once the fire was under control, a preliminary estimate put the fire damage at $100,000.

The fire is still under investigation by Galesburg Fire Department Investigators at this time.