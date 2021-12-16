Galesburg teen arrested, charges include child abduction

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — An 18-year-old was put behind bars following several warrants related to gun violence and child abduction.

Nathan E. Cantu was taken into custody on Wednesday, Dec. 15th, after the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office obtained search warrants for a home on W. Berrien Street.

Cantu had three warrants for aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a fourth warrant for child abduction.

The teenager was located and taken into custody without incident. The minor child related to the child abduction charge was found in good health, then turned over to DCFS.

The Galesburg Police Department states it remains committed to dealing with issues related to violent crimes in the city.