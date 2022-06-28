GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Galesburg Police Department has arrested Diane J. Wall, 57, for multiple counts of theft and identity theft in excess of $500,000.

Galesburg PD announced Wall’s June 22 arrest on Tuesday morning.

The US Inspector General’s office and the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office launched an investigation early this month when they were alerted to an address in Galesburg receiving large amounts of COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment benefits from multiple states, including Illinois, Nevada, California, and Maryland. The benefits received at the address totaled $529,173.

The investigation then revealed that the benefits were being dispersed via prepaid cards, which were primarily used to withdraw funds in the Galesburg area.

Wall was also in possession of a “significant amount” of identity paperwork, US government-funded debit cards, and ledger data indicating thorough bookkeeping procedures. This evidence indicated that the total theft amount was significantly higher than the initial total of $529,173.

Investigators said that the evidence indicates Wall’s criminal operation is part of a much larger network of criminal enterprise, possibly including more individuals and foreign actors.

Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin convened a grand jury that indicted Wall on ten counts of Theft and Identify Theft offenses.

Wall faces serious charges, including Class X felonies, which are punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

The Galesburg Police Department and the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office acknowledged the serious

negative impact identity theft and fraud have on citizens and community businesses in the area and will continue to monitor the situation.

Wall remains in jail with bail set at $500,000. Her next court date is June 28, 2022.

The investigation is still ongoing.