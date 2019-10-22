Galesburg woman hit by train

Breaking News
GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg woman was struck by a train and killed on Monday night.

The Galesburg Police Department said 40-year-old Carrie Louise Miller was identified as the victim after it was reported that a pedestrian had been hit by a train. Once police arrived to the tracks in the area of E. North and N. Chambers streets around 8:30 p.m., a male witness stated it occurred in the Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks at Ella Street and N. Pearl Street.

Miller was found deceased.

Police said the witness had been walking with the victim and that they were crossing the tracks where a train was stopped. He said Miller fell as she was crossing, and at that time the train began to move, striking her. She was apparently crossing the tracks between cars.

The GPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

