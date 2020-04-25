Galesburg woman stabbed to death, investigation leads to an arrest

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred early Saturday morning.
Police said at around 2:17 a.m. Saturday, police responded to 318 Maple Avenue for reports of an unknown medical. Upon arrival, police said they found a female victim suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to Galesburg Cottage Hospital by a private vehicle.
Police said 21-year-old Shamyra K. Barber died from her injuries at the hospital. Twenty-eight-year-old Shamere M. Kimble was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and murder.
This incident is still under investigation.
