Galesburg woman stabbed to death, investigation leads to an arrest

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police said at around 2:17 a.m. Saturday, police responded to 318 Maple Avenue for reports of an unknown medical. Upon arrival, police said they found a female victim suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to Galesburg Cottage Hospital by a private vehicle.

Police said 21-year-old Shamyra K. Barber died from her injuries at the hospital. Twenty-eight-year-old Shamere M. Kimble was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and murder.

This incident is still under investigation.

