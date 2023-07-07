BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Jubilee College State Park announced Friday that their sunflowers have bloomed.

According to a Jubilee State Park Facebook post, the sunflowers are ready for pictures, but should not be picked.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the 3,200-acre facility is a scenic area that offers a variety of outdoor activities.

Anyone who wants to visit the fields can access them east of the main park entrance on Thousand Dollar Road near 13921 W Route 150, Brimfield, Il.

The latest information is available on the park’s Facebook page.