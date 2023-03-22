PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is showing support for a local high schooler who is battling cancer.

According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, both Dunlap School Resource Officers Squad Cars have gotten Team Tessa graphics to show support to Tessa Sutton and her family.

The graphics were donated by CJ Signs.

The Dunlap community recently came together to support Tessa on her 17th Birthday by wearing purple shirts to show their love and support.

She was diagnosed with High-Grade Pleomorphic Sarcoma on June 10, 2021.

A Go-Fund-Me has been set up for Tessa for those interested in donating.