GALLERY: Peoria Firefighters respond to semi-truck fire on I-74

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters responded to a fire Semi-truck fire late Friday night.

According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Thomas Murfin, the fire closed East Bound I-74 near mile marker 88 sometime before 11:49 p.m. Friday.

Dr. Elsburgh Clarke posted several photos on WMBD’s Facebook page from the fire.

Photo Credit: Dr.Elsburgh Clarke

According to a Facebook post from Peoria Firefighters Local 50, multiple fire companies responded to the incident. The Cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This story will be updated when more information is available.