PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Humane Society hosted its annual Wine and Whiskers fundraiser at the Trailside Event Center Friday.

The event featured wine tastings, snacks, live music and a silent auction.

The event also had some cats who were looking for a new home.

Those who attended were also able to see WMBD’s Sheridan Hurtig and Molly Naslund who were the master of ceremonies for the event.