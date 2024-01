PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The second bout of snow hit central Illinois as expected and added to the existing cover on the ground.

For some, the morning commute was a pain. For hundreds of school children across the region, it was a coveted “snow day.”

WMBD/WYZZ-TV wants viewers and readers, to send us your pictures, images and videos to show us how you took in this snow-filled Friday.