PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Christopher Watkins was sworn in as the 57th Sheriff of Peoria County Friday.

He was sworn in by 10th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Katherine Gorman.

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed Sheriff of Peoria County by Brian Asbell,” said Sheriff Watkins. “I am lucky to be able to call him my friend and mentor. I look forward to serving the great people of Peoria County.”

The previous Chief Brian Asbell retired earlier today.