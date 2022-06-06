EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — More than $120,000 in damages is the result of a garage fire that happened Sunday afternoon.

A little after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Peoria firefighters received a report of a large amount of smoke near West Sommer Place and North Buckeye Drive. Crews were told smoke was coming from the fire on the exterior of the garage.

When crews arrived at the scene, they immediately began operations to prevent further damage and the spread of the flame to a neighboring home. Additional companies that arrived at the scene searched the home for any occupants and for signs of additional damage beyond the garage.

Neighbors told fire crews a dog was inside the home at the time of the fire. A Peoria police officer spoke to the owners through a ring camera and safely retrieved the dog inside.

Crews searched the neighboring home for any possible fire due to the remaining heat.

One firefighter sustained an injury to his leg while searching the garage attic.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional, and damages are estimated to be approximately $120,000.